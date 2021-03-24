UC Berkeley Retains South Asia Library After Academics Protest

Most importantly, they will be able to consult the curator-librarians, Virginia Shih and Adnan Malik again – better known as the ‘walking-talking encyclopaedias on South and Southeast Asia texts’ by scholars.

Lauding the two librarians, Professor of Chinese Literature and Chair of Department of South & Southeast Asian Studies at UCB, Dr Paula Varsano says:

“Scholars who do South and Southeast Asian studies are by definition interdisciplinary scholars. They know many languages. The texts in this space are in indigenous languages for the most part. Imagine, you are a scholar studying Burma – you go in there and find these essential Burmese texts, and right around the corner are relevant Thai texts. You can turn around and ask the welcoming librarians, Adnan and Virginia, when you need something specific. They are no words to describe what the curator Virginia has done for South and Southeast Asian studies on the campus. Any student that walks into that library, she just grabs you, and gives you a tour of the treasures of this library. Scholars from other institutions in US and even abroad consult this library.”