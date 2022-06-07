Gupta Brothers Arrested in UAE on Corruption Charges, Confirms South Africa

The South African government on Monday, 6 June, said that law enforcement authorities in the UAE have arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family.

It remains unclear why the third brother – Ajay – was not arrested.

The Gupta brothers are accused in South Africa of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to profit financially and influence senior appointments, charges that they have vehemently denied.

In 2018, the Gupta family went into self-exile in Dubai after looting billions of rands from parastatal institutions in South Africa, authorities said.