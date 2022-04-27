Two Indian Students From Telangana Killed in Car Crash in US

The victims reportedly died on the spot. The students were driving a Toyota sedan while the woman was driving a Fiat sedan.

Her car crossed the centre line and struck the front of the Toyota which was being driven by Pawan Swarna, according to the report. Vamshi and Pavan’s bodies will arrive in Hyderabad on Monday, April 25, according to The New Indian Express.

Earlier on March 13, another Indian student from Telangana died in a road accident in Germany.

Twenty-seven-year-old Amar Singh from Achampet village in Akkaram mandal of Nagarkurnool district was travelling with some friends when he met with an accident and died on the spot.