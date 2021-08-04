Two Indian American Teens Vie for 'Distinguished Young Woman of America' Title

Keerthana Ramanathan, a resident of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, wishes to study at Northwestern University. She will be representing Minnesota at the competitions.

A student at the Eden Prairie Senior High School, she also is involved in cancer research at the University of Minnesota Medical School and has studied Oncology and Cancer biology from Harvard Extension School. She is a student campaign leader at the non-profit Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

Born to Tamil parents, Keerthana presented an Indian Classical dance Alarippu in the talent section.