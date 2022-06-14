What Is the Turban Day Act? Here's Why a Canadian Province Passed It Unanimously

The people of Manitoba, Canada, will celebrate Turban Day on 13 April every year after lawmakers of the province passed the Turban Day Act earlier this month on 1 June, The Indian Express reported on Monday, 13 June.

The bill, which aims to "provide a way for Manitoba to promote understanding of the significance of the turban and combat racism against Sikh Canadians," had its first reading on 24 March, the second reading on 7 April, and the third on 26 May, before finally getting royal assent on 1 June.