Suyash Mehta to Become First Indian-American Referee in the NBA

In the upcoming 2020-21 season, the National Basketball Association (NBA) league will make history by welcoming its first ever Indian-American referee.
Suyash Mehta, who has been working with the NBA for the past five years, has been named in the officiating staff for the 2020-21 season. In the past, he has refereed in 13 games, but under the tag of a non-staff official.
At the moment, the most well-known Indian-American faces in the NBA circuit are Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, and Sonia Raman, assistant coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.
After the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced that it will start its new season this December, following a short offseason of about 70 days.
The pre-season games start from 11 December, where all teams will play a minimum of two and maximum of four games.
Published: undefined