Michigan's Vaidehi Dongre Crowned Miss India USA 2021

Connecticut's Swathy Vimalkumar, Michigan's Vaidehi Dongre and Navya Pingol pose as winners along with the organisers of the contests.
(Photo Courtesy: worldwideageants.com)
Connecticut's Swathy Vimalkumar, Michigan's Vaidehi Dongre and Navya Pingol were crowned Indian American beauty queens on 18 July in a contest that saw 61 contestants from 30 states participate in three pageants – Miss, Mrs and Teen India USA.
Miss India USA Vaidehi Dongre
Michigan girl Vaidehi Dongre was crowned Miss India USA. The 25-year-old business development manager took to Instagram to pen her emotions and express her desire to work for the community, especially towards women's financial independence. She also expressed her gratitude towards her teachers and parents.
Dongre is a graduate from the Michigan University and is currently pursuing her MA in Kathak from Pune University. She will represent USA in the Miss India Worldwide pageant.
Arshi Lalani and Mira Kasari were placed as second and third runner ups respectively at the 18 July event.
Mrs India USA Swathy Vimalkumar
Swathy Vimalkumar was crowned Mrs India USA 2021 while Sonal Dua and Sunitha Shambuligapa were declared runners-up. Vimalkumari is a school teacher from Connecticut.
Miss Teen USA Navya Pingol
Seventeen-year-old Miss Teen Michigan won the Teen USA 2021 title. Navya Pingol of the Michigan State University stood proud as she beat Aashna Shah and Asees Kaur to runner up positions.
The three winners have also won a trip to Mumbai in October to the Miss India Worldwide contest organised by the Sarans.
The pageant dates back to 1981 when New York Couple Dharmatma and Neelam Saran started the contest Miss India USA for Indian Americans across USA to participate in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined