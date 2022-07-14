Texas Governor Names Indian American to Economic Development Corporation's Board

"This is a tremendous honour for the Indian-American diaspora in the United States," said Agarwal, who also serves as the chair of the India American CEO Council and president of the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board.

"The governor realises the tremendous power our community holds in this country as the hardest-working, highest-earning ethnic minority, and, together, we hope to make Texas the most successful hub for small and large business owners globally," he said.

An independently funded and operated nonprofit, the TxEDC works alongside the Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor to market the state across the US and abroad as a place to relocate a business and create new jobs.