Telugu Teens in US Cook 'Dinner to Door' Thalis for Charity

Teenagers in Telugu families in the United States are spending time and effort working in the kitchen to raise money for charity, according to a report published by the Times of India.
The children are all students aged between 13 and 17 years and volunteered for what is being called a ‘dinner to door’ project in Marlboro, New Jersey, US.
The efforts were made for People for Urban and Rural Education (PURE), a non-profit organisation.
More than $1050 were raised and were used to provide menstrual hygiene products to children wherever PURE undertook such programmes.
Talking to the Times of India, Hema Kanthamaneni, the chief program officer and chief development officer of PURE, said that the children "deliberated among themselves and came up with the 'dinner to door' idea".
The students also reportedly had the support of their parents, who belong to different parts of India like East Godavari, Kakinada and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and Nizamabad in Telangana among others.
"Though their plan was to take orders for four days, within 20 hours, they got more than 100 orders through WhatsApp groups," Kanthamaneni said.
(With inputs from the Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)