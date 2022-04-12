Telugu Teens in US Cook 'Dinner to Door' Thalis for Charity

The efforts were made for People for Urban and Rural Education (PURE), a non-profit organisation.

More than $1050 were raised and were used to provide menstrual hygiene products to children wherever PURE undertook such programmes.

Talking to the Times of India, Hema Kanthamaneni, the chief program officer and chief development officer of PURE, said that the children "deliberated among themselves and came up with the 'dinner to door' idea".

The students also reportedly had the support of their parents, who belong to different parts of India like East Godavari, Kakinada and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and Nizamabad in Telangana among others.