Indian-American Swati Sharma Named Editor-in-Chief at Vox

Sharma had joined The Atlantic in January 2018 and oversaw its digital coverage across all sections. Under her leadership, the magazine and its website added more than 400,000 paid subscribers since September 2019, as it opted for a paywall on expanding coverage of the presidential race, social unrest, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, she worked at Washington Post as deputy general assignment editor and as foreign and national security digital editor for over four years. Sharma has also worked at the Boston Globe, coordinated the live blog coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that was cited in the Globe’s Pulitzer Prize for breaking news. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Political Science from Northeastern University.

Sharma grew up in northern California and is proficient in Hindi and French. According to the Washington Post, Sharma has travelled widely, has a penchant for Indian cinema and is a voracious consumer of international news.