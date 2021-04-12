Nazis Misappropriated Swastika; Not a Hate Symbol: US Hindu Body

Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has objected to a move by the Maryland House of Delegates trying to pass House Bill 0418, which will ban the display of ‘Swastika’ on school grounds, including on clothes, bags, folders, and similar items.

According to HAF, the Bill also defines Swastika as a symbol of hate. They said on their website page: “Imagine the shame and bullying our children could face as a result of the state’s misportrayal of the Swastika.”

The organisation tried to explain that the Swastika has been an auspicious sign of goodness and the passing of the Bill could lead to attacks on homes of Hindus and their religious sites, reported Times of India.