Sunny Balwani Not the First, Here Are Other Indian Americans Convicted of Fraud

"Patient health is the highest priority of our healthcare system, and Silicon Valley has long been home to healthcare start-ups that enhance the care of patients through technological developments," U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said.

"Ramesh Balwani, in a desire to become a Silicon Valley titan, valued business success and personal wealth far more than patient safety. He chose deceit over candor with patients in need of medical care, and he treated his investors no better," she added.

John Carreyrou, The Wall Street Journal journalist who had exposed Theranos' scam, was reportedly told by an insider that Balwani was 'terrorising' employees and used to constantly surveil them through security cameras, according to a different Yahoo report.

The HBO documentary on Theranos titled The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley showed him leading a chant of curses against Theranos' competitors and rivals.

But Balwani is only one of many Indian-Americans who’ve faced charges for committing fraud worth millions of dollars.

Here are some prominent desis accused of fraud-related crimes in the US.