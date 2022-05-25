Amritsar School Students Remember Victims of Uvalde, Texas, School Shootings

Students at the Saren School in Amritsar, India, conducted a candlelit vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The vigil was held to stand in solidarity with the families of 19 children and two teachers who were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at the Robb ElementarySchool in Uvalde, a town 100 miles from San Antonio, Texas.

Sandeep Saren, the school principal, described the tragedy as a "heart-wrenching incident" that should never take place in a "place of study."