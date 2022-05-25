Amritsar School Students Remember Victims of Uvalde, Texas, School Shootings

Students at an Amritsar school hold a candlelit vigil for the victims of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Photo courtesy: Yahoo News
Students at the Saren School in Amritsar, India, conducted a candlelit vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The vigil was held to stand in solidarity with the families of 19 children and two teachers who were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at the Robb ElementarySchool in Uvalde, a town 100 miles from San Antonio, Texas.
Sandeep Saren, the school principal, described the tragedy as a "heart-wrenching incident" that should never take place in a "place of study."
The children at the school in the northern city of Amritsar stood with signs saying "Tribute" and candles chanting prayers in Sanskrit.
This case of gun violence at a school comes on the heels of a grocery store shooting that took place on May 14 when 10 elderly African-American members of the community in Buffalo, New York, were killed in what is now described as a "racist attack".
Just earlier this month, a group of churchgoers at a Taiwanese church in Southern California were attacked by a gunman during a lunch banquet. Five churchgoers of Asian origin were shot out of which one was killed in this shooting that took place on May 15.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)