Student Diaspora Organisation in UK Nominated for 2022 PIEoneer Awards

NISAU, according to its press release, aims to "promote, educate and celebrate Indian culture with people of all communities" and "to bring together all Indian student societies and alumni in the UK on one platform and is creating a unique, youth-led ecosystem to foster entrepreneurship and leadership."

The PIEoneer Awards are the "only global awards" that felicitate "innovation and achievement across the whole of the international education industry."

The awards recognise both individuals and organisations.