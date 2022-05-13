Student Diaspora Organisation in UK Nominated for 2022 PIEoneer Awards

NISAU’s Founder and Chairperson Sanam Arora.
(Photo:NISAU)
The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU), an organisation whose "aim is to become the representative voice of Indian origin students and alumni in the United Kingdom," has been shortlisted as a finalist at the sixth annual PIEoneer Awards, according to NISAU's press release.
NISAU has been nominated in three categories:
Association of the Year, "which recognises organisations that go above and beyond standard expectations to support their membership."
Student Support Award, "which recognises innovative & successful ways in which organisations support international students, to ensure their overall student experience is exemplary."
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry, "which recognises individuals who have helped evolve or shape the global education sector in a significant way." NISAU’s Founder and Chairperson Sanam Arora has been nominated in this category.
NISAU, according to its press release, aims to "promote, educate and celebrate Indian culture with people of all communities" and "to bring together all Indian student societies and alumni in the UK on one platform and is creating a unique, youth-led ecosystem to foster entrepreneurship and leadership."
The PIEoneer Awards are the "only global awards" that felicitate "innovation and achievement across the whole of the international education industry."
The awards recognise both individuals and organisations.
