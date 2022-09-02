Starbucks Names Indian-Origin Laxman Narasimhan as New CEO

Global coffee giant Starbucks has named Indian-origin executive Laxman Narasimhan as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Narasimhan, 55, who will be relocating to the United States from London, will assume the role of CEO on 1 April 2023.

Starbucks announced on Thursday that Narasimhan will become the company's next Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors.

Narasimhan will join Starbucks as incoming CEO on 1 October 2022 after relocating from London to the Seattle area and will work closely with Howard Schultz, the interim CEO, before assuming the leadership role and joining the Board on 1 April 2023.