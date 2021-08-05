Stanford Professor Ansuman Satpathy Named Pew-Stewart Scholar

Indian American Professor Ansuman Satpathy was named as one of the Pew-Stewart scholars for the class of 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Stanford University website)
Pew-Stewart scholarship is an eight-year-long partnership between the Alexander and Margaret Stewart Trust, and the Pew Charitable Trusts. The two organisations have come together to "support cancer researchers working towards a cure for the complex disease".
Members of the 2021 class will spearhead specific cancer-related investigations, including computational methods to predict a patient's response to immunotherapy, regulatory factors that influence cancer gene expression, and the mechanism of disease relapse in acute myeloid leukemia, the press release read.
The Satpathy Lab in California is a team of interdisciplinary scientists and researchers with backgrounds in immunology, cancer biology and genetics, and computer science. The lab will be leading Satpathy's research with the grant provided by the Pew-Stewart collaboration.
"We are grateful to the Pew Charitable Trusts and Alexander and Margaret Stewart Trust, and to the Donald and Delia Baxter Foundation for supporting our cancer immunotherapy research!" the Lab's website reads.
Ansuman Satpathy has also been named the Donald and Delia Baxter Foundation Faculty scholar for 2021.
