Stadium Named After Indian-Americans Who Helped Build It

India House is a non-profit based in the US working for the Indian-American Community. Established in 2008, it promotes cultural and social events in Houston. It has also indulged in welfare-related activities and worked relentlessly during times such as the ongoing pandemic.

They have collaborated with various health facilities and even with the Indian Consul in Houston in order to gather the community together and do some good. They are working in areas of providing heath and legal facilities, technical knowledge to seniors, organising youth programmes, and art and cultural events.

The organisation calls itself a collective dream of all the generations of Indian Americans.