Padma Vibhushan for Indian American Mathematician Srinivasa Varadhan: Who Is He?

Indian American mathematician SR Srinivasa Varadhan, considered to be one of the most influential mathematicians in the world, has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian honour.
The honour comes 15 years after Varadhan was given the Padma Bhushan, which is the country's third highest civilian honour. He is also the recipient of the highly prestigious Abel Prize, which he won in 2007 for his contributions to probability theory and more specifically for creating a unified theory of large deviations.
King Harald V of Norway congratulating SR Srinivasa Varadhan (left) for winning the Abel Prize in 2007.
Meanwhile, Indian Canadian mathematician Sujatha Ramdorai was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, making her one of 91 recipients for the award this year.
Varadhan, also known as 'Raghu' to his friends and colleagues, was born in in Chennai in 1940. The importance of education was enshrined to him by his parents themselves. "Education always got high priority in our house and I received constant encouragement from both my parents," he had said while accepting the Abel Prize.
His foray into the world of mathematics took place in high school. Explaining what attracted him to the subject at a young age, he said in an interview:
After graduating with a bachelor's and master's degree in Statistics from the University of Madras, Varadhan earned a doctorate from the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata and then went on to become a postdoctoral fellow at the Courant Institute in New York.
He then became an assistant professor in 1966, an associate professor in 1968, and a professor in 1972. He was also appointed the Director of Courant from 1980-84 and again from 1992-94.
Apart from the Padma Vibhushan and the Abel Prize, Varadhan has been the recipient of a large number of prestigious awards. Some of them include:
Birkhoff Prize (1994)
Margaret and Herman Sokol Award of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, New York University (1995)
Leroy Steele Prize (1996)
He was also elected as a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics in 1991, the Royal Society in 1998, the Indian Academy of Sciences in 2004, the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics in 2009, and the American Mathematical Society 2012.
Speaking about the kind of person and mathematician Varadhan is, his colleague and long-time associate Daniel Stroock said in a 1997 article:
(With inputs from MacTutor History of Mathematics Archive.)
