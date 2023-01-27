Padma Vibhushan for Indian American Mathematician Srinivasa Varadhan: Who Is He?

Varadhan, also known as 'Raghu' to his friends and colleagues, was born in in Chennai in 1940. The importance of education was enshrined to him by his parents themselves. "Education always got high priority in our house and I received constant encouragement from both my parents," he had said while accepting the Abel Prize.

His foray into the world of mathematics took place in high school. Explaining what attracted him to the subject at a young age, he said in an interview: