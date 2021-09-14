Huge Spike in Number of Indian Students Approved to Study in Canada

The Post Graduate Work Permit is one pull for these students. It allows International students who have completed more than eight months of education in a Canadian University, to stay and work in Canada. They are allowed to work in any occupation, even unrelated to their field of education. Applicants do not need to have a job offer at hand before applying for the permit and the permit is valid for up to three years.

In 2020, the program saw a 98 percent acceptance rate, The Times of India reported.

