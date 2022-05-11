Six-Year-Old Indian-American Kiara Kaur Becomes Youngest World Expo Speaker

The World Book of Records (based in London) has acknowledged six-year-old Indian American girl Kiara Kaur to be the youngest keynote speaker to address a World Expo, NDTV reported on Tuesday, 10 May.

The Class 1 student gave a speech titled "Small Changes, Big Difference" at the recent World Expo 22 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, her speech during the International Women's Week celebrations at the Mexico Pavilian focused more on women's empowerment.

Kaur told NDTV, "It was exciting to speak to an audience at this great event. I prepared my speech by speaking to my grandmother, Commander Dr Rita Bhatra who had served the Border Security Force for 40 years".

"Women empowerment lies in equal opportunity for young girls in education, rights, health, decision making, wages and professional opportunities," she added.