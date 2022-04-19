Six Indian-Americans Among 180 Nominees Selected as 2022 Guggenheim Fellows

Six Indian Americans are among 180 scientists and scholars who have been awarded the 2022 Guggenheim Fellowships.
(Photo: Guggenheim Fellows)
The fellowships have been awarded across 51 fields.
The aforementioned six fellows, as per the website, are:
Prashant K Jain, Professor of Chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
He received his B Tech from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai and his PhD in Physical Chemistry from Georgia Tech, according to his university's website.
Shrikanth Narayanan, University Professor and Nikias Chair in Engineering, University of Southern California
He received his MS, Engineer, and PhD, all in electrical engineering, from UCLA in 1990, 1992, and 1995, respectively, according to the website of Signal Analysis and Interpretation Laboratory (SAIL).
Manjul Bhargava, Brandon Fradd, Class of 1983, Professor of Mathematics, Princeton University
He graduated from Harvard University in 1996 and received his doctorate from Princeton in 2001, according to the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences.
Suparna Rajaram, Distinguished Professor in Cognitive Science, Stony Brook University, SUNY (State University of New York)
She has an MS in Cognitive Psychology at Purdue University,and she obtained her PhD in Cognitive Psychology in 1991 from Rice University.
Jyoti Puri, Hazel Dick Leonard Chair and Professor of Sociology, Simmons University
She got her MA in Sociology/Social Anthropology from Northeastern University, 1991, and her PhD in Sociology, at Northeastern University, 1996.
Manisha Sinha, Draper Chair in American History, University of Connecticut
She received her PhD from Columbia University. Her dissertation was nominated for the Bancroft Prize.
Edward Hirsch, President of the Guggenheim Foundation, in light of the announcement of the new fellows, said, "Now that the past two years are hopefully behind all of us, it is a special joy to celebrate the Guggenheim Foundation’s new class of Fellows."
"This year marks the Foundation’s 97th annual Fellowship competition. Our long experience tells us what an impact these annual grants will have to change people's lives," he added.
