'Floating In Your Own Thoughts': Meet the 2nd India-born Woman To Fly to Space

“It’s an honour to be one of the firsts, but I hope to not be the last,” says Virgin Galactic’s Sirisha Bandla, on being the second India-born woman to go to space.

An aeronautical engineer who was part of the crew on the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 flight to space, Sirisha Bandla is the Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations for Virgin Galactic.

Speaking to The Quint, she talks about her flight to space in 2021, her childhood, what inspired her to pursue aeronautical engineering, and more!