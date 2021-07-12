Sirisha Bandla Becomes 3rd Woman of Indian Origin to Fly to Space

Indian-American aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla on Sunday, 11 July, became the third woman of Indian origin to travel to space. Bandla had been part of the crew on billionaire Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space in his Virgin Galactic vessel.

"I am so incredibly honoured to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all," she had tweeted, a few days before the take-off.