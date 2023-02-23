Sikhs Remain Among Most Targeted Religious Groups for Hate Crimes in US: FBI

Crimes against Muslims accounted for 9.5 percent of the religion based hate crime category, anti-Catholic and anti-Eastern Orthodox (Russian, Greek, Other) accounted for 6.1 percent and 6.5 percent respectively

Law enforcement agencies reported a total of 7,262 incidents which involved 9,024 victims. The statistics prove how hate crimes remain a concern for minority communities across the US.

However, while presenting the data, the bureau said that year-to-year comparisons may not be appropriate or accurate since the number of local agencies submitting hate crime data had fallen significantly in 2020.