Sikhs Remain Among Most Targeted Religious Groups for Hate Crimes in US: FBI

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) annual compilation of hate crimes in the US, Jews and Sikhs were the two most targeted religious groups in 2021.
Crimes against Muslims accounted for 9.5 percent of the religion based hate crime category, anti-Catholic and anti-Eastern Orthodox (Russian, Greek, Other) accounted for 6.1 percent and 6.5 percent respectively
Law enforcement agencies reported a total of 7,262 incidents which involved 9,024 victims. The statistics prove how hate crimes remain a concern for minority communities across the US.
However, while presenting the data, the bureau said that year-to-year comparisons may not be appropriate or accurate since the number of local agencies submitting hate crime data had fallen significantly in 2020.
“The significant annual under-reporting and continuation of inaccuracies further sharpens the Sikh Coalition’s longstanding concerns that the FBI’s hate crime reporting is not accurately capturing the lived experiences of underrepresented communities,” said Sikh Coalition Senior Manager of Policy & Advocacy, Sim Singh Attariwala.
Sikhs have been subjected to bias and bigotry since first arriving in the United States in the early 1900s, but in the past two decades, a wave of hate began in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
The bureau said that 64.8 per cent of victims were targeted due to their offenders' bias towards their race, ethnicity or ancestry.
The rise in the number of anti-Sikh crimes in the US also grabbed the attention of Indian officials in the past.
On 5 August 2012, a gunman walked into a Gurudwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin and killed six Sikh worshippers, injuring several more.
Back in March 2017, a Sikh American girl was harassed on a subway train in New York when a white man, mistaking her to be from the Middle East, allegedly shouted "go back to Lebanon" and "you don't belong in this country."
Rouble Claire, a 66-year-old Sikh man who has been living in California's Sutter County for decades, was racially abused by a woman at a local grocery store in 2021, a court finally ruled in late January this year against the two errant police deputies and Sutter County, saying that they had violated the rights of the Sikh man.
