Faith, Memories: What Kept Slain US Sikh Cop Sandeep Dhaliwal’s Family Going

“What happened was as clear as water. It could not have been any more painful for us. Humne Babaji ko ardas kiya ki aapko jo theek lage wo karo. Hum log kisi ka bura nahi sochte (We had left the outcome to God). There were two choices, one was life prison without parole and the other death. Wahe Guru ne khud hi usko punishment diya (Wahe Guru punished him for his deeds),” says Harpreet as she talks about the death sentence awarded to Solis.

Dhaliwal, 42, had left behind an elderly father, a young wife, and three little children. Talking to The Quint, Harpreet says her ‘Sikhi’ faith kept her and her family going for the last three difficult years.