Indian-Origin Woman in Canada Invents Turban-Friendly Helmets for Sikh Kids

When Tina Singh's sons expressed their desire to learn how to ride bikes, they needed helmets for protection. However, not a single helmet would fit them unless they opened their turbans.
"My kids keep their hair, so anytime I went to go put a bike helmet when they were going out to ride, nothing fit them properly," Tina, who is talk show host Lilly Singh's sister, was quoted as saying by CBC News.
Having worked as an occupational therapist since 2007, Singh had dealt with a number of patients with brain injuries, and thus understood the significance of well-fitting helmets better than most.
However, none of the options were satisfactory.
"I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids," Singh said.
So, she designed what she says are the first safety certified multisport helmets for her kids and other Sikh children.
For more than two years, she worked on and tested different kinds of helmets, until she found the perfect design.
Now, the helmets, she says, are in production and are certified for use while riding bicycles, inline skates, kick scooters, and skateboards for children over five years of age.
"This is a big learning curve for me, it's not something I've ever done before," she told CBC News.
In December last year, the helmet obtained a passing grade from SGS – an international testing company.
For Singh, the helmet represents not just a solution for Sikh children, but also serves as a symbol of being a part of sport.
"It is a demonstration of inclusion and diversity in sport participation," she said.
Meanwhile, several people hailed Singh's helmets, calling it "progressive" and a "welcome step".
Balpreet Singh, legal counsel for the World Sikh Organization, said:
Moezine Hasham, founder of Hockey 4 Youth, said that the helmet will help Sikh children overcome obstacles to participate in sports.
"When you think about the impact of the pandemic and the access to sport that unfortunately wasn't there, the creation of this type of helmet is now going to create an inclusive space, it's going to foster belonging," he was quoted as saying by CBC News.
While Singh's helmets are made for children, the headgear for adults was in the news a few years ago.
In 2018, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government had allowed Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets after demands by Sikh biking groups and politician Jagmeet Singh.
The previous government had refused their demands, saying that not wearing helmets would lead to a road safety risk.
(With inputs from CBC News.)
