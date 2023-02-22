Second Desi To Launch 2024 US Presidential Bid: What’s Vivek Ramaswamy’s Story?

Indian American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has formally announced his 2024 United States presidential bid, and joined fellow India-origin Republican Nikki Haley, who formally launched her campaign on 15 February.

A tech entrepreneur, Ramaswamy announced his 2024 campaign on 21 February with a pledge to "bring merit back" and to stop the US' dependence on China.

During a live interview with Conservative political pundit Tucker Carlson on Fox News' prime time programme, Ramaswamy announced that he would be competing for the Republican presidential nomination.

Later in a series of Tweets, he said: