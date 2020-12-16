Satya Nadella, Shantanu Narayen Invest in a US Cricket League

While Khan’s Knight Riders franchise will be based out of Los Angeles, Nadella is about to sign on the dotted line to settle for Seattle, home to America’s tech industry, and where Microsoft operates from.

Nadella, a self-confessed ML Jaisimha fan, used to play cricket while he studied at at the Hyderabad Public School. Reports claim that he is working towards setting up a state-of-the-art cricket oval at Redmond, Washington.

Narayen is based out of Palo Alto, California, in the Bay Area where ACE is headquartered. ACE signed a 15-year lease to acquire AirHogs Stadium, earlier a 6000-seat capacity minor-league baseball facility in the city suburb to develop it into a cricketing infrastructure.