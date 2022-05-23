Satya Nadella, Other Indian Americans Invest in T20 Cricket League in US

Prominent Indian American business leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen are pouring in money to launch the first professional T20 league in the United States, according to a report published by The Hindu.

A funding of $120 million has already been secured.

"The significant funding committed by an outstanding group of investors will allow Major League Cricket to build first-class facilities and accelerate the sport’s development across the country, bringing world-class professional cricket to the world’s largest sports market," Major League Cricket co-founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan were quoted as saying by the daily.