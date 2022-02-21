Sanjay Ramabhadran to be First Indian-American Head of Houston METRO

"Ramabhadran, knows how to get people together and knows how to get things done. There is incredible talent in our city. That gives me hope that no matter what challenges we face, we will overcome those challenges if we work together," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, as quoted in the Houston Chronicle.

"As a prepared and proven leader, Ramabhadran is ready to steer Texas' largest metropolitan transit authority. His leadership will play a big role in getting the ambitious METRONext and other projects right", the mayor added.

The Indian-American community in Houston also applauded the appointment.

Jagdip Ahluwalia, who is the founding secretary/executive director, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH), said, "We are proud of Ramabhadran who was our first volunteer when the IACCGH was created in 1999 and rose to serve on the board and lead as president of the Chamber and continues to serve on its board", as quoted in The New Indian Express.

Additionally, the current IACCGH president, Tarush Anand, said, "Ramabhadran is a role model for the Indo-American community and a proven leader who will undoubtedly do great things in his new leadership role."

(With inputs from The Houston Chronicle and the New Indian Express)