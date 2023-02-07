‘I’m Lucky’: Salman Rushdie’s First Interview Since ‘Colossal’ New York Stabbing

Speaking to the New Yorker’s David Remnik, Rushdie said that the main feeling inside him was that of gratitude, to those who showed their support since the incident and his family, including his sons Milan and Zafar.

On Monday, he also posted a photo of himself with one eye covered by a darkened lens on his glasses with the caption, "The photo in @NewYorker is dramatic and powerful but this, more personally, is what I actually look like."

The Tweet has since been deleted.