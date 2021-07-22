Saif Khan Named Special Assistant to Gen Counsel at US Dept of Veteran Affairs

Saif Khan is an Iraq war veteran who served in many veteran organisations.
The US Department of Veteran Affairs on 12 July announced Indian American lawyer Saif Khan to the post of special assistant at the US Office of General Counsel.
Khan's appointment came in as one of the additional leadership appointees at the Department of Veteran Affairs. He was one among eight key appointments to the Department.
Khan has previously served as attorney advisor to the department for two years before he joined the office of General Counsel earlier this month. He studied Political Science at the Virginia Commonwealth University, Public Leadership at the University of San Francisco, before completing a law degree at the George Washington University Law School.
He is the founder and president of the board at the American Veterans Committee and has been working as the outreach director at the committee for two months now. He is the chairman of the standing committee for Americans at the World Veterans Federation.
Saif Khan was a combat engineer for the Army National Guard for eight years and was deployed to Iran between 2003 and to 2005 while studying at the Virginia Commonwealth University. He was part of student veteran organisations at college.
Khan managed a consulting firm and helped launch the non-profit organisation, Mission: Readiness, post-deployment. He serves on the DC Mayor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Board and as president of the Virginia Commonwealth University Alumni Veterans’ Council, a Department of Veteran Affairs press release said.
