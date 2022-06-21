Ruchira Kamboj Appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York

Ruchira Kamboj.
(Photo: Twitter/@RuchiraKamboj)
Ruchira Kamboj was appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, 21 June, and will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
She is India's current Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bhutan and comes from the 1987-batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
According to the Deccan Herald, she was the all India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch.
Her diplomatic career began in France, as she was posted in Paris as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy from 1989-1991.
Returning to Delhi, she worked as Under Secretary in the Europe West Division of India's Ministry of External Affairs from 1991–96.
Then she served in Mauritius as First Secretary from 1996-1999, after which she served as director-in-charge of Foreign Service Personnel and Cadre in the Ministry of External Affairs till 2002.
From 2006-2009, she served as India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa, after which from 2011-2014, she was India's Chief of Protocol.
Then she returned to work for the UN, being posted as India's Ambassador to UNESCO Paris in April 2014, where she had a three-year long tenure before being appointed as the High Commissioner of India to South Africa in March 2017.
Finally, in February 2019, she assumed office as the the first female Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.
(With inputs from PTI and The Deccan Herald.)
