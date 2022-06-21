Ruchira Kamboj Appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York

Ruchira Kamboj was appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, 21 June, and will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.

She is India's current Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bhutan and comes from the 1987-batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

According to the Deccan Herald, she was the all India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch.