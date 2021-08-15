How Independence Day Has Acquired A New Meaning for Indians in America

After becoming president of the India League for America in 1941 JJ breathed new life into the League. Before he took over, it was an elite, erudite group of 12 members engaging mainly in academic and literary discussions. JJ threw open its membership to include not only Indians but a range of Americans in public life. He caught the attention of lawmakers in Washington DC when he spoke up about the Indian freedom struggle as a staunch supporter of Gandhi and Nehru.

The League utilised the opportunity ushered in by the Second World War in the early 1940s to speak to their American audience about how critical it was to wage a war against fascism and how a more democratic and fairer post-war world required America’s supporting the Indian demand for freedom. In the later part of the 1940s, the League's outreach found common ground with civil rights activism and challenged the 1924 Immigration Act, which had barred immigration from Asia.