Ro Khanna on America’s Two Biggest Challenges Post-Capitol Riot

Speaking of establishing the world's first "multiracial, multiethnic democracy", Khanna argued that the US Congress "need(s) to begin a dialogue with each other in ways that lowers the volume of the screaming on cable news and looks for ways to respect Americans and understand their anxieties, understand their perspectives, and find some common fabric for this country".

In light of Trump's ban, he also stressed the "need to rethink the role that social media has had in encouraging diversion realities and how we try to structure and design social media so that there are common sources of information.”