Rishi Sunak's Wife, Owning 0.93% of Infosys, Claims Non-Domicile Status

The United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's multi-millionaire wife, Akshata Murthy, has claimed a non-domicile status, according to a report published by The Guardian on 6 April.

The non-domicile status permits her to not pay tax from her earnings outside of the United Kingdom.

Therefore, Murthy can save up to millions of pounds in tax on dividends collected that collects from her family's IT business.