Three Things Rishi Sunak Wouldn't Want You to Know as He Runs for UK PM

"Practise what you preach," the old saying goes. Rishi Sunak might not be someone who abides by that.

On one hand, due to the invasion of Ukraine, he called on British firms to stop investing in Russia, and praised the decisions of energy companies like BP and Shell to pull out, along with the investment firms Aviva, M&G and Vanguard, for doing the same.

"I am urging firms to think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they may aid the Putin regime – and I am also clear that there is no case for new investment in Russia. We must collectively go further in our mission to inflict maximum economic pain – and to stop further bloodshed," he had said in March earlier this year.