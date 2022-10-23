'Want To Fix Economy': Rishi Sunak Launches Bid To Succeed Liz Truss as UK PM

Indian-origin Conservative Party MP Rishi Sunak served as chancellor of the exchequer when Boris Johnson was the UK prime minister.
Indian-origin Conservative Party MP Rishi Sunak on Sunday, 23 October, announced the bid to contest the leadership election, setting the contest against Boris Johnson, after British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation earlier this week.
"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be the Leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party, and deliver for our country," Sunak said in a tweet accompanying his statement announcing the leadership bid.
Sunak was one of the favourites to replace Johnson in the leadership contest, but ultimately lost to Truss.
"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. The choice our party makes now will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last," Sunak said in a statement.
"I served as your Chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times. The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities – if we make the right choice – are phenomenal," he said.
"There will be integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," his statement further read.
Over 100 MPs have so far backed Sunak for the Conservative Party leadership contest where he is likely to face former prime minister Boris Johnson.
He further got a boost on Sunday with the support of minister Steve Baker, who supported Truss in the previous leadership contest.
Earlier on Friday, Sunak scored the support of Sajid Javid, another former Truss supporter, who said the country desperately needs economic stability, and "Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face."
Sunak's announcement means that he is most likely to face Boris Johnson in the leadership contest, although the former prime minister is yet to publicly declare his intention to run.
While Johnson is yet to officially announce bid to become the next PM, dozens of MPs have openly pledged support for him.
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, a close ally of the former prime minister, said Johnson was “clearly going to stand” and the “people doing the numbers tell me they have the numbers," The Guardian reported.
Penny Mordaunt, who was the first to launch and official bid for the prime minister, has been endorsed by 23 MPs so far.
