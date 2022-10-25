'Elected To Fix Mistakes': Rishi Sunak Appointed UK PM After Meeting the King

Rishi Sunak Meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace, Formally Becomes British PM
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Rishi Sunak was installed as Britain’s third prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday, 25 October, as the Conservative Party leader met the monarch at Buckingham Palace.
In his first address to the nation as the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Sunak said "mistakes" were made by her predecessor, Liz Truss, and he has been "elected to fix those mistakes."
Both Sunak and Liz Truss were at Buckingham Palace for their audiences with the King. Truss had previously given her final address from 10 Downing Street and will submit her resignation to the King.
Sunak takes on the role at a time of deep economic crisis is expected to make tough, and possibly unpopular moves, on taxation and public spending.
"Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis. The aftermath of Covid still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over," Sunak said, standing on the steps of 10 Downing Street.
"But you saw me during COVID doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes like furlough. There are always limits more so now than ever. But I promise you this I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today," Sunak said in his first speech as the prime minister.
This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level, he asserted.
He also placed an emphasis on the Conservative Party's manifest, saying it is at the heart of that mandate 2019 mandate.
"I will deliver on its promise. A stronger NHS. Better schools. Safer streets. Control of our borders. Protecting our environment. Supporting our armed forces. Levelling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit, where businesses invest, innovate, and create jobs," the prime minister said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)