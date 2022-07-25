'Family Means Everything to Me', Writes UK PM Candidate Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy, and his two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/rishisunakmp)
Rishi Sunak, who is one of the two remaining candidates to become the UK's next prime minister and the Conservative Party leader, was joined by his wife Akshata Murthy at a campaign rally over the weekend.
Their daughters Krishna and Anoushka were also present at the campaign event.
"Family means everything to me. So grateful to have the support of my family at yesterday's event in Grantham," the Indian-origin candidate wrote in an Instagram post.
The rally was held in Grantham, the birthplace of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
"Be in no doubt, I am the underdog," Sunak said during his speech.
Sunak, after three weeks of a major upheaval in British politics, which saw the UK say adios to Boris Johnson, is locked in a head-on battle with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Sunak did reach the top two of prime ministerial candidates, after leading every round of voting by Conservative Party MPs. But it’s not as rosy as it sounds for the former chancellor of exchequer. He is actually being termed an underdog in the race with Truss, who has much more parliamentary and Cabinet experience than Sunak.
