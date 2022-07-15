Who Killed Ripudaman Singh Malik – A Man With 'Many Enemies' and a Complex Past?

Canada-based Sikh businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik was shot dead in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia province at 9.30 am local time on Thursday. The incident took place near the Payal Business Centre in Surrey where Malik had a business office. He was 75 and is survived by his wife, five children, and eight grandchildren.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are still unsure about the motive behind the killing.

In a statement released to the media, the homicide investigators said: