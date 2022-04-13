New York: 2 Sikh Men Attacked in Richmond Hill, 1 Arrested; 2nd Case in 10 Days

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James took to social media and condemned the incident.

"Another hateful attack against our Sikh community in Richmond Hill. Both individuals who were responsible must be brought to justice. Anyone with information about this should immediately contact @NYPDnews."

NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, who is the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office, said that there has been an "alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years".