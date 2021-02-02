Raj Panjabi Appointed to Lead US President’s Malaria Initiative

US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-origin public health professional Raj Panjabi to head his Malaria Initiative working mainly in African and Asian countries.

Taking to the social media platform, Twitter, Panjabi said he is honoured and ‘grateful for this chance to serve’. He also wrote about the mission to eliminate Malaria and about his family, who fled Liberia during the civil war and arrived in the US as refugees during the 1990s, in a series of tweets.