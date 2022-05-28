How Racist Sex-Selective Abortion Bans in US Wrongfully Target Asian Americans

Further, Kalantry questions the sample size of the controversial study. "They obtained this data from the publicly-released sample of the 2000 US Census, which is only 5 percent of the overall census data," she says.

She told The Quint, "The study finds a little deviance in the second child, even more so in the third, but that doesn’t mean much as the Indian American population was much smaller then, and it has changed over time. This is now old data."

In 2014, Kalantry worked with an interdisciplinary team to analyse sex ratios (2008 to 2012 of US Census data) and found what had not previously been noted: "Unlike Almond and Edlund’s study, we found that, as per more recent data, the sex ratio of the third child of Chinese, Korean, and Indian parents in the US is female-biased after they have had two boys. This suggests that a very small number of Chinese, Korean, and Indian American families are taking measures to ensure that they have both boy children and girl children in their families."