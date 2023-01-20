Direct Canada-Punjab Flights Remain a Dream for Desi Canadians

Canada is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas – 80 percent of whom are from Punjab. Almost 1 million Punjabis live in Canada and comprise close to 3 percent of the country's population.

However, Direct flights between Canada and Punjab remain a distant dream.

There are no direct flights between Punjab and any major Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, despite the repeated insistence by members of the Indian diaspora as well as local politicians.