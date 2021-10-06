Punjab born Shree Saini Wins the Title of Miss World America

Shree Saini becomes the the first Indian American to win the title.
photo courtesy: Instagram/Shree Saini
Indian American Shree Saini was crowned Miss World America 2021 at the Miss World America headquarters in Los Angeles. She was born in Punjab and raised in Washington. The 25-year-old is the first Indian American to win the title.
"I'm now your first American of Indian origin and the first Asian to become Miss World America. Because of the historicness of my crowning, I believe this is a collective win. It's not just my win. It's a win for our inclusive "America", It is a win for our diverse America, for every race, for everyone. I am honored to represent that inclusivity that America has," Shree Saini wrote on her website.
The American Bazaar called her a unique winner not only because of her ethnic roots but also because she has faced numerous hurdles on her way. She has had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 and a major car accident had left her face with burns.
Shree Saini was earlier crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 at a pageant held in the Fords City of New Jersey.
Saini is a doctor by profession and has an inkling to work for those less fortunate. Her work has been recognised by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen, and many others. "Shree, who is currently Miss World America Washington, also holds the prestigious position of ‘MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador’, a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need," official handle of Miss World America stated in a social media post.
I am happy and quite nervous. I can’t express my feelings (in words),” stated Saini, who is also the first Indian-origin contestant to represent America at a global stage, reported the American Bazaar. “All the credit goes to my parents, especially my mother because of whose support I am here. Thank you Miss World America for this honor,” she added.
