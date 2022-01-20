Prof Soumitra Dutta, Alumnus of IIT Delhi, to be Dean of Oxford Business School

Professor Soumitra Dutta has been appointed as the new Dean of Saïd Business School, in the University of Oxford, and will take over on 1 June this year.

He is currently Professor of Management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University in New York, of which he was also the founding Dean.

Professor Dutta said that he was "delighted to be joining Saïd Business School at Oxford University."

"My daughter Sara graduated from Oxford and both my wife Lourdes and I spent a fruitful half-year sabbatical at Oxford. We are both looking forward to being part of this diverse, exciting and innovative community," he added, as quoted in the press release issued by Oxford University.