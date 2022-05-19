Biden's letter part of India's 75th Independence Day event at Capitol Hill

As a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" event organized by the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ and New England (FIA) to celebrate 75th year of India's independence in tandem with the Asian American Pacific Islander Month celebration at the US Capitol Hill, in Washington DC, earlier this week, President Joe Biden sent a message to Abhishek SSingh, the president of FIA, New England.

"Our country faces many challenges, and the road we will travel together will be one of the most difficult in our history," Biden wrote in a letter to Singh.