Biden's letter part of India's 75th Independence Day event at Capitol Hill

Joe Biden. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@LopezResists)
As a part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" event organized by the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ and New England (FIA) to celebrate 75th year of India's independence in tandem with the Asian American Pacific Islander Month celebration at the US Capitol Hill, in Washington DC, earlier this week, President Joe Biden sent a message to Abhishek SSingh, the president of FIA, New England.
"Our country faces many challenges, and the road we will travel together will be one of the most difficult in our history," Biden wrote in a letter to Singh.
In his letter, Biden highlighted that he pledged to be a President for all Americans.
"I am confident that we can work together to find common ground to make America a more just, prosperous, and secure nation," Biden wrote.
About 21 lawmakers including Senator Cory Booker, and other congressmen and women such as Raja Krishnamoorthi, Mijie Sherrill, Sheila Jackson, Frank Pallone, David Cicilline, Tom Malinowski, Abigail Spanberger, Vincente Gonzalez, Susie Lee, Hakeem Sekou Jeffries, Grace Meng, Debrah Ross, Adriano Espaill, Jim McGovern, Matt Cartwright, and Jim Langevin attended the event.
Senator Jack Reed and Senator Jeanne Shaheen also sent messages praising contributions made by the Indian-American community to the US and felicitating India.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged community leaders to help elect other Indian Americans to the US Congress and other elected bodies.
Historic celebrations such as hoisted India's flag at the Times Square in New YorkCity around Aug. 15 this year would be crucial in taking the journey forward for enhancing Indo-US relationship.
This celebration also proved to be an additional boost to the Asian American heritage month. Abhishek Singh, President of FIA New England, said the Indian community "stands with the Ukrainian community and urges the global community to deplore such human suffering immediately."