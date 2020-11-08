Post Projected Victory of Joe Biden, #HowdyModi Trends on Twitter


As Democrat Joe Biden finally won the mantle of the 46th US President, Twitter is a buzz with #HowdyModi tweets.
PM Modi and Donald Trump at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event held last year. | (Photo: Twitter @narendramodi/Facebook MEAIndia)
The Indian American

As Democrat Joe Biden finally won the mantle of the 46th president of the United States of America on Saturday, 7 November, after a victory in Pennsylvania, Twitter is a buzz with #HowdyModi tweets.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Houston, Texas for 'Howdy, Modi', a mega-event organised by the Indian diaspora community to welcome the prime minister.

With a 50,000-strong audience, Donald Trump was there, along with numerous other US lawmakers to address the diaspora before PM Modi.

Netizens shared tweets using #HowdyModi taking a digging at the expenses involved in the event while some continued to laud the event.

