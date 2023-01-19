Year After Family of 4 Froze to Death on Canada-US Border, 3 Arrested in Gujarat

Two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of four members of an Indian family, who were found frozen near the United States (US)-Canada border in January last year, the police said on Sunday, 15 January.

With this, the total number of people nabbed in connection with the case has risen to three.

The Indian family had frozen to death in a field in Canada's Manitoba on 19 January last year, 12 metres away from the US border – which they were attempting to cross illegally.